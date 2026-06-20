FOLLOWUP: Part of South Alki shore/water is safe again, post-overflow – here’s the part that still is not

The red zone in that map just sent by the King County Wastewater Treatment Division shows the area where it’s still not safe to have contact with the water, three days after a 13,000-gallon sewage leak at the 63rd SW Pump Station. Here’s the update we just received:

Public Health – Seattle & King County (Public Health) analyzed the water sample results that the King County Environmental Lab collected from nine locations along the beach south of Alki Point.

Based on results from the past two days, Public Health has lifted the beach advisory for the areas near Constellation Park and Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint.

The beach advisory remains in place for Cormorant Cove until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. During the advisory, people and pets should avoid contact with the water in the area circled in red on the map above. The map also shows the nine sampling locations, marked with blue pins.

Our Community Services team will remove the beach closure signs that are posted outside the updated advisory area.

If you have any questions, please call our Community Services hotline at 206-296-7432.