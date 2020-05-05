FOLLOWUP: Some parking spaces to reopen at Lincoln Park for accessibility

(Photo sent last week by Mindi)

As first reported here last Friday – after numerous WSB readers noticed those blocks in the south lot of Lincoln Park – the city is planning to reopen some parking spaces there and elsewhere for accessibility. Here’s the official announcement:

On Friday, May 8, Seattle Parks and Recreation will reopen limited accessible (ADA) parking at four major parks: Lincoln Park, Seward Park, Green Lake Park, and Magnuson Park.

In March, Seattle Parks and Recreation closed parking lots at the most popular parks in order to reduce usage of these parks. As the stay-at-home order has been extended, these parking lot closures are still in effect.

Accessible parking for people with Disabled Parking Permits will be made available at four parks, to provide access those who need parking to be able to access these parks:

*Lincoln Park — nine accessible parking spaces (four at lower beach lot, and five at the southern upper lot)

*Green Lake Park – eight accessible parking spaces at the Bathhouse Theater Lot

*Magnuson Park — ten accessible parking spaces (seven at the W6 play area lot, and three at the Off Leash Area)

*Seward Park — eight accessible parking spaces at the tennis court lot

Seattle Parks and Recreation has started with these four lots as a way to give equitable access to these parks and hopes to add additional spaces at other closed lots if possible. General use parking is still prohibited at these sites.

All spots will be designated with “State Disabled Parking Permit Required” signs. No other parking is permitted in these lots, and violators will be ticketed. Lots are still closed to discourage crowding at our most popular parks, and community is encouraged to recreate closer to home.