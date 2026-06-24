BIZNOTES: Three West Seattle business anniversaries

Three West Seattle businesses are celebrating anniversaries:

CAPERS HOME: All month long, CAPERS (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor) has been holding their 41st anniversary sale, but there’s less than a week left in June, so this is your last call to get in and shop!

THE BEER JUNCTION TURNS 16: The Junction’s beer shop is celebrating its 16th anniversary this Friday (June 26) with a special anniversary beer, 16:03 To Yakima, a West Coast IPA brewed by Ravenna Brewing. On that day, TBJ will be open noon to 11 pm, at 4511 California SW, with the party starting at 5 pm.

TAILS TO ASTONISH TURNS 5: West Seattle’s only comic-book store will celebrate its fifth anniversary during the Fourth of July holiday weekend and has announced a big anniversary sale:

Join us for our 5th Anniversary!! A different sale each day! Friday, July 3: select back issues are 60% off sticker price or if not priced just $1 each or 10 for $4!!

Saturday, July 4: select back issues are 70% off sticker price or if not priced just $1 each or 10 for $3!!

Sunday, July 5: select back issues are 80% off sticker price or if not priced just $1 each or 10 for $2.50!!!! Plus, all kids get 1 FREE book!

Tails to Astonish is at 5633 California SW.