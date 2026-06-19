South Delridge’s tiny tribute to veterans finally gets fixed

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

You might have noticed, passing through the intersection of Delridge Way SW, !6th Ave SW, and SW Roxbury St that the Veterans Memorial Triangle in front of Max’s Triangle Pub is finally getting long-needed restoration work.

The small park is an SDOT-owned and -maintained public space, so the department sent crew members to begin the restoration project last week. The restoration is specifically focused on repairing the damaged brick veneer and improving the “overall condition of the plaza,” according to SDOT. The brickwork was damaged by a vehicle collision several years ago.

We stopped by earlier this week and spoke with the crew on site. So far, they had laid new brick on the majority of one perimeter wall and were beginning to replace brick at the top of the triangle facing the intersection.

The project has an estimated total cost of $29,000, coming from a levy-funded SDOT public space maintenance program. If all goes well, the restoration will be complete in time for Independence Day, July 4.

The site has been continuously advocated for over the years by the West Seattle Lions Club, specifically Jimie Martin, who told us about the long-needed restoration work

She plans to commemorate the new renovations and the United States’ 250th anniversary with a flag replacement and raising ceremony at 6 p.m. on July 2. The brief ceremony will be open to the public, and West Seattle VFW Commander Steve Strand will speak.