HAPPENING NOW: Governor’s briefing, as ‘Phase 1’ begins

Gov. Inslee‘s first media briefing of the week has just begun, on the day that the first part of his four-phase reopening plan is under way. So what’s next? We’ll add notes as it goes.

“We still have a long way to go … but our recovery is moving forward,” he said, noting that guidance is being drafted for more businesses/activities to resume. He says he’s announcing “three advisory groups (with) a really diverse group of voices (to) help inform our decision-making.” He says each group will be a “forum” for his office to “consult with.” One is a health-care/health-systems group. Another will focus on “safe work and economic recovery.” And there’ll be a “social supports group” focusing on the need for food, shelter, etc.