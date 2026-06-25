West Seattle, Washington

25 Thursday

58℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in High Point, 1 person injured, officers find ‘automatic rifle’

June 25, 2026 12:58 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

12:58 AM: Police are investigating gunfire in the High Point area with one person reported injured and another person reported their building was hit by a bullet. Believed to be related to all this, a car was crashed near the Southwest Precinct, with its occupants fleeing toward Home Depot, and officers reporting an “automatic rifle” left behind in that car. Some of the 911 callers had reported what sounded like automatic gunfire.

1:07 AM: The main shooting scene – where the victim was reported found – was in the Sylvan/Morgan/Lanham area. Besides investigating there, police also are still searching for the people who fled the car. The shooting victim is being taken to the hospital by SFD medics; the original dispatch described him as an “adult male, shot in the hip.”

1:19 AM: Officers told dispatch they’ve found casings in the street on Sylvan. Another group of officers report finding what’s believed to be clothing ditched by the shooter/accomplices in the 2400 block of SW Webster, which is about a block west of the precinct. … “More casings found at 31st/Morgan,” also reported. The builiding with the bullet was reported to be in the 6500 block of 35th SW.

1:39 AM: In the 6400 block of 31st SW, officers have found at least three cars damaged by gunfire.

Share This

8 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in High Point, 1 person injured, officers find 'automatic rifle'"

  • Spooked June 25, 2026 (1:03 am)
    Reply

    Was it a gray sedan? Saw one speeding through Morgan street towards high point drive right after the gun shots

    • WSB June 25, 2026 (1:17 am)
      Reply

      Chrysler 200 is all I’ve heard.

  • HomeIsDepot June 25, 2026 (1:12 am)
    Reply

    I live right by the Home Depot. A frenzy of police activity right now while they are driving up and down the streets looking for someone. If they still have that helicopter now would be a good time to use it. I can hear some shouting. Sounds pretty scary. I will keep checking back on this page for updates. Thank you.  

    • WSB June 25, 2026 (1:15 am)
      Reply

      They asked for Guardian One as always. It’s not available.

  • What the heck bro June 25, 2026 (1:20 am)
    Reply

    I’m trying to chill and was about to sleep until I heard the most gun shots I’ve ever heard in my life what the f— was that shi bro it scared me like crazy I live near high point drive and those shots were definitely close to my house I was so scared like what was that and the amount of times it re fired was quick 

  • Also Spooked June 25, 2026 (1:21 am)
    Reply

    I think I counted 18 shots. It was a scary sound to hear on my way home. I’m so sad to hear that someone was shot. 

  • AD June 25, 2026 (1:25 am)
    Reply

    I heard the gunshots as well. My daughter thought they were fireworks, but I didn’t. It was about 4-5 rounds of what seemed to be fired from a rifle. I live about two blocks away, and it felt pretty close. My prayers are with the victim and his family. 

  • Findlay June 25, 2026 (1:28 am)
    Reply

    Heard this…3 extensive bursts of automatic rounds. Haven’t heard something like this in some time. Good wishes out to the injured party 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.