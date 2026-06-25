WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in High Point, 1 person injured, officers find ‘automatic rifle’

12:58 AM: Police are investigating gunfire in the High Point area with one person reported injured and another person reported their building was hit by a bullet. Believed to be related to all this, a car was crashed near the Southwest Precinct, with its occupants fleeing toward Home Depot, and officers reporting an “automatic rifle” left behind in that car. Some of the 911 callers had reported what sounded like automatic gunfire.

1:07 AM: The main shooting scene – where the victim was reported found – was in the Sylvan/Morgan/Lanham area. Besides investigating there, police also are still searching for the people who fled the car. The shooting victim is being taken to the hospital by SFD medics; the original dispatch described him as an “adult male, shot in the hip.”

1:19 AM: Officers told dispatch they’ve found casings in the street on Sylvan. Another group of officers report finding what’s believed to be clothing ditched by the shooter/accomplices in the 2400 block of SW Webster, which is about a block west of the precinct. … “More casings found at 31st/Morgan,” also reported. The builiding with the bullet was reported to be in the 6500 block of 35th SW.

1:39 AM: In the 6400 block of 31st SW, officers have found at least three cars damaged by gunfire.