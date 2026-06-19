FOLLOWUP: Two notes, four days after bicyclist Maridee Bonadea’s death in Fauntleroy

Flowers, notes, and Pride flags adorn the “ghost bike” memorial for Maridee Bonadea, the 76-year-old Vashon rider killed in a collision with a truck Monday morning a short distance uphill from the Fauntleroy ferry dock. Two notes tonight: An informal gathering in her memory is planned at 2 pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 20) at Vashon’s Lisabuela Park [map], “to process our shock and support [Maridee’s wife] Laura and family.” Second, we had asked SDOT on Monday about the safety review they promise for locations of deadly crashes; they didn’t have a timeframe that day but SDOT’s Ethan Bergerson has since sent this update:

The Seattle Police Department leads the initial investigation and documents details about the crash. Once SPD completes their police traffic collision report, SDOT conducts our own site review focused on the street design, traffic operations, maintenance needs, and other relevant factors. Our goal is to complete this initial review within four weeks, and use it to inform next steps.