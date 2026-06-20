Also in White Center today: Grand opening for new ice-cream shop La Garrafita

(Also published on partner site White Center Now)

(WSB/WCN photos)

While at the Taste of White Center, we discovered it’s Grand Opening Day for La Garrafita, the new ice-cream shop next to Wolfpack Cellars (WSB sponsor) in the renovated storefronts gutted by fire five years ago. We’ve mentioned before in North Highline Unincorporated Area Council coverage on WCN that county rep Phillip Le had told NHUAC an ice-cream shop from Boulevard Park would be opening there, and indeed it has.

If you want to be among the first to check out La Garrafita in White Center, in addition to having participated in this afternoon’s Taste of WC, they’re open until 9 tonight. They offer handmade ice cream, milk-based but with water-based options like sorbet, for those who can’t have or don’t want dairy. They’re having a BOGO special for grand-opening day.