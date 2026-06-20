HAPPENING NOW: Taste of White Center 2026!

Until 3 pm, a food festival and street party is under way in the heart of White Center – the fififth annual Taste of White Center. Booths on 16th SW are selling $5 tickets for special tastes/bites/sips at more than three dozen venues, as a benefit for the White Center Food Bank. Note that rather than food booths on the street, you have to go into the venue to get your taste.

Participants stretch north into South Delridge, with seven north of Roxbury – Young’s, Meat the Live Butcher, Can Bar, Mi Casa Antigua Veracruzana, Nacho Mama, Mr B’s Mead Center, and Max’s Triangle Pub. The northernmost ticket booth is on 16th right by the street-closed signs.

Those in the heart of the WC party zone include two WSB sponsors, Big Mario’s Pizza and Wolfpack Cellars. What appeared to be the hottest ticket: The Tomo/Lil Woody burger collab. More pics later.