FOLLOWUP: SDOT finally finishing 63rd/Beach Drive crossing

For five months, the poles for flashing beacons at the new 63rd/Beach Drive crossing have been in place (here’s our January update), awaiting the beacons. We’ve checked in periodically with SDOT, and they’ve replied repeatedly that they were waiting for the equipment to arrive. That’s finally happened; WSB contributor Anne Higuera noticed the crew at work while passing through the area a short time ago and stopped to ask about the project’s status and get a photo. They told her that the beacon should be operational today, but the activation buttons will be bagged because the striping has to be finished. We don’t have a timeline for that but will check with SDOT on Monday. It’s been a year and a half since this was announced as a “2025 project.”