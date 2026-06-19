READER PHOTOS: ‘Totally horrified to see this in our … neighborhood’

That photo arrived via text tonight from a reader who wrote:

Totally horrified to see this i our Arbor Heights neighborhood. Thi is at the intersection of 39th/108th/Marine View Drive … I walked past this spot this morning and the sign wasn’t there.

It might by explained by this photo texted by another reader earlier:

That reader said simply, “Wanted to share that ICE is arresting people in the Arroyo/Arbor Heights area.” We’ve heard second- or third-hand of other recent reports around West Seattle posted in social media, but this is the first we’ve received directly since the ones shown here a week ago.