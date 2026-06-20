WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Two more sightings

Two more reader reports of coyote sightings – no photos this time, though. First:

Saw a coyote shortly before 9:55 pm Friday 6/19 in Highland Park. It was running west down SW Elmgrove Street past 12th Ave SW with something large-rabbit-sized in its mouth. It was too dark and fast to see anything more in the headlights. Please take care with your pets, neighbors.

And a texter reported this around 7:30 am Friday:

Coyote sighting at Delridge Playfield. Heading outh down 26th Avenue.

Our standard reminder – we publish sighting reports for awareness, not alarm. You might think everyone knows they live in our area; we hear frequently from people who say they didn’t know, or thought they only lived in greenbelts, etc. Here’s the short version of state wildlife experts’ tips on coexistence.