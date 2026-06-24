FOLLOWUP: Beach/water warning lifted, one week after 13,000-gallon sewage leak in West Seattle

(June 17 photo by Reiner Peery)

The last “stay out of the water” warning from a sewage leak one week ago has been lifted. We confirmed with King County Wastewater Treatment District spokesperson Akiko Oda that the warning for the Cormorant Cove area (3700 block Beach Drive SW) would end this morning as scheduled. Oda says the remaining “beach closed” signage will be removed this afternoon. The leak was blamed on equipment failure involving a flow gate at the 63rd Avenue Pump Station south of Constellation Park, and KCWTD estimates about 13,000 gallons of sewage had leaked into Puget Sound before the leak was caught and stopped.