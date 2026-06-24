FOLLOWUP: The poles are up. The lights are up. Now – rest of the timeline for 63rd/Beach Drive crossing

(WSB photo, Saturday)

Five months after the poles were put in place for a new flashing-beacon crosswalk at 63rd SW and Beach Drive SW, the lights were finally installed Saturday, as reported here after we happened onto the crew at work that day. THey told us the beacons wouldn’t be usable until final striping of the crossing, though, and the crew didn’t have the timeline for that. So we followed up with SDOT and got the reply today:

The crosswalk at 63rd Ave SW and Beach Drive SW will be moved about 15 feet to the south so it lines up with newly built curb ramps. The flashing pedestrian beacons cannot be activated until the crosswalk is moved and all related signs and pavement markings are installed.

The remaining work includes installing the crosswalk in its final location, adding lane markings and bike lane markings on the street, and installing pedestrian crossing signs.

At this time, the week of July 13–17 remains our best estimate for completing the remaining work and activating the beacons.

After the beacon poles were installed, the project experienced delays in receiving some of the materials and equipment needed to complete the crossing improvements and prepare the system for activation.