CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 4/28 roundup

No major announcements today, but we have a few notes for the nightly roundup, exactly two months after King County’s first known COVID-19 case was announced:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Today’s update, from the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*6,054 people have tested positive, 64 more than yesterday

*427 people have died, 11 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 5,379 and 372.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

SEATTLE FIREFIGHTERS/PARAMEDICS’ ROLE IN TESTING: The mayor explains the SFD Mobile Assessment Teams.

STILL SHORT ON PPE: From the state Joint Information Center’s daily COVID-19-related newsletter:

The state continues its aggressive procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE). Because PPE supplies remain limited, state officials continue to prioritize Tier 1 needs which include hospitals, long-term care facilities and first responders. Though purchase orders are placed nearly every day, arrival time for orders can take weeks. Purchases are the primary way the state has secured PPE, accounting for more than 70 percent of items received so far – a percentage that is growing. Of the $342 million worth of PPE that has been ordered to date, only $8.3 million in PPE has arrived and been distributed or is being processed for distribution (some 10.7 million items). Washington businesses continue to answer the call to produce needed items, with more than 100 manufacturers retooling so far. The state is purchasing directly from five of them, and the others are selling directly to local entities including hospitals. Information about purchasing and distribution of PPE is available on the state’s coronavirus website.

(As we’ve reported, West Seattle’s Nucor is among the companies helping produce PPE.)

NEED FOOD? #1 – Guest chefs today at Highland Park Improvement Club, where 11 am-1 pm weekday lunch distribution continues.

NEED FOOD? #2 – Reminder, pre-packed bags of groceries and supplies will be offered free, first come, first served, 1-5 pm tomorrow outside Eastridge Church (4500 39th SW).

NEED A LAPTOP? West Seattle High School is distributing them the next two afternoons to students in need.

NEED POETRY? Seen on the “neighborhood art wall” at 50th/Andover:

(Thanks to Hannah for the tip.)

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!