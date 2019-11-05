Southwest Lacrosse Club: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome the Southwest Lacrosse Club as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what the Titans would like you to know:

Founded in 2008, .the Southwest Lacrosse Club is dedicated to the promotion, organization and development of lacrosse in the south end. Our mission is to teach lacrosse fundamentals and good sportsmanship, while emphasizing the importance of discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness. Players of all skill levels have the opportunity to develop their game, and we will prepare each athlete for the next level of play.

Lacrosse is one of the world’s oldest sports, with its roots coming from indigenous peoples of North America, including what’s now the Northwest U.S. and Southeast Canada. It is now the fastest-growing youth sport in the U.S. Lacrosse is a mashup of hockey, soccer, and football. It’s fast, dynamic, physical, and exciting to watch. For athletes playing soccer or football in the Fall, Lacrosse is the perfect complementary Spring sport. The Southwest Lacrosse Club serves the general areas of West Seattle, Burien, Normandy Park, Seatac, Des Moines, Tukwila, Renton, and Federal Way. Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming season:

Season: March – May 2020.

Grades, fees, practices, games:

K-2 – $80 – Practice Sundays in April/May

3/4 – $175 – 2x/week – Weekends

5/6 – $275 – 2x/week – Weekends

7/8 – $325 – 2x/week – Weekends

HS – $450 – 2-3x/week – 2x/week

Early-registration discount is available through November 15th.

1. Register with US Lacrosse ($30)

2. Register with Southwest Lacrosse Club

3. Enjoy the season! – pre-season practices begin in February.

