CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Weekend store robbery

We reported briefly Saturday night on a police search following a business robbery at 35th/Roxbury. Today we’ve obtained the report; here’s what police say happened at the Cheap Smokes and Beer store (9450 35th SW):

Around 9:15 pm, three people entered the store – described as males, all wearing masks and gloves. One, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and red mask, jumped over the counter and started hitting the clerk, at least eight times. The second robber, wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and white mask, also jumped over the counter and began stuffing cigarettes into a purple bag. He then took the register off the counter and gave it to the third robber. All three took off with the register, cigarettes, and the victim’s Galaxy S4 phone, in a case that also had his ID and other cards. They were last seen headed northbound; a subsequent K9 search suggested they had then gone into the alley east of the building, but the trail ended there, so it’s possible they got into a vehicle. The clerk had a “small lump on the right side of his forehead” but told officers he didn’t need medical attention