CLASSES: Here’s your chance to become an amateur-radio operator!

(Amateur radio is for all ages! WSB photo from 2018 Field Day)

In case you haven’t already seen these in our calendar – amateur-radio classes are coming up in West Seattle! From David Hillier with the West Seattle Amateur Radio Club:

Amateur radio is a fun hobby and a great way to help the community. You see us helping with communications at the West Seattle Grand Parade and at the Harvest Festival parade every year, for example. Amateur radio is also excellent for emergency preparedness. When the big one hits, one of the first things to go is communications.

Getting a license is not complicated. You simply must pass a 35-question exam. You don’t need to know Morse code. Let us help you get your license! We are giving a Technician (first level) class the weekends of November 2-3 and 9-10. We are giving a General (second level) class the weekends of November 9-10 and 16-17. The class is structured such that you can take both courses if you like. The classes are free. The exam (which we provide as part of the class) costs $15. It will be held at South Seattle College.