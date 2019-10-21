Brown water in West Seattle? 2 possible reasons

Thanks to Marlene for the tip that some City View residents are experiencing brown/discolored water because of a pump-house problem. We checked with Sabrina Register at Seattle Public Utilities; she tells us that as is usual in such cases, the water is safe to use, just doesn’t look so great. She said the problem’s believed to be limited to “a few blocks” and crews are working on it. She also mentioned a reason some other areas of West Seattle might experience discolored water tonight or tomorrow night – overnight hydrant testing in two areas, California between Admiral and Lander, and 35th SW between Barton and Henderson. P.S. The general advice on dealing with water discoloration is here.