West Seattle scene: Sunset whale-watching with special guest

Tonight (Thursday, September 19th) The Whale Trail presents author Erich Hoyt at The Hall at Fauntleroy (details here). He’s here just in time for whale-watching – Kersti Muul sent the Wednesday sunset photos, explaining, “The Southern Resident Killer Whales were welcomed in grand style to West Seattle with a beautiful sunset providing backlit blows and a visit from Erich Hoyt and his daughter. Donna [Sandstrom, Whale Trail executive director] is in the picture next to her Whale Trail sign watching them go by. What a magical evening and a great intro to Erich’s book tour. The three-mile-away breach was still spectacular… just sharing the same air as them is humbling.”

Wednesday was the second consecutive day the SRKWs ventured into central Puget Sound.