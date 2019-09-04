SAVING ORCAS: The Whale Trail bringing renowned author Erich Hoyt to West Seattle

Big event ahead for West Seattle-headquartered The Whale Trail. Just announced:

Erich Hoyt, internationally renowned author and marine conservationist, is returning to deliver a new series of talks about orcas and marine conservation. ‘Orca Tour 2019’ follows the sell-out 2014 and 2015 tours and will focus on Erich’s efforts to protect marine mammal habitats worldwide and how they might support the conservation of orcas in the North Pacific. The talks, as well as the release of Erich’s expanded new edition of “Orca: The Whale Called Killer,” are especially timely given the recent loss of three southern resident orcas.

“Orca: The Whale Called Killer” charts Erich Hoyt’s adventures and conservation work, which began with killer whales off the B.C. coast and was followed by two decades of orca research in Kamchatka, Russia. As co-chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Marine Mammal Protected Areas Task Force, and policy lead for the Healthy Seas program of the U.K.-based Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), Erich co-directs a 10-year project to map the habitats for 130 species of marine mammals across the world’s oceans. His book, “Marine Protected Areas for Whales, Dolphins and Porpoises,” has helped set the standard for marine biodiversity conservation work.

“This is a rare chance to hear from Erich in person,” said Donna Sandstrom, Executive Director of The Whale Trail and a member of Governor Jay Inslee’s Task Force on Southern Resident Killer Whale Recovery. “Erich has been thinking about how to protect orcas as long as he has been writing about them, starting in the 1980s when he contributed to the successful effort to protect Robson Bight, a critical habitat for the northern resident orcas. Erich’s talk will inspire and inform our efforts to protect J, K and L pods, here, where his work began.”

Erich added: “It’s special for me coming back to the Northwest to celebrate this new edition of my book—the work that set me on a life path. In my talks, I will introduce a global context for addressing threats and supporting marine habitat conservation. Much has changed for the orcas here. People know the individuals and their families and appreciate their precarious existence—especially the endangered southern residents. We all want to do more to help them.”

The Orca Tour is organized by The Whale Trail and local sponsoring organizations. “Orca: The Whale Called Killer” and Erich’s other books will be on sale at each event. A Q &A and book signing will follow each presentation.

Orca Tour – WEST SEATTLE

Who: The Whale Trail presents “Orca Tour 2019” with Author and Conservationist Erich Hoyt, sponsored by Sound Community Bank

What: Presentation and talk given by Erich Hoyt on “Healthy Seas for Whales and Dolphins” and book signing of new edition of “ORCA: The Whale Called Killer”

When: Thursday, September 19, 7 PM

Where: Hall at Fauntleroy, 9131 California Ave SW, West Seattle

Tickets: $15 General Admission • $10 Students/Seniors/Kids under 12

Advance Tickets: erichhoyt.brownpapertickets.com