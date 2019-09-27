Remembering Emily Malgren, 1928-2019

The family of Emily Malgren is sharing this remembrance with the community:

Laura (Emily) Malgren (1928-2019)

Emily Malgren passed on September 21, 2019. She was 90 years old.

Emily was born to Frank and Helen Dorrance in 1928. She grew up in Lower Queen Anne and graduated from Queen Anne High School.

She married Arthur Malgren in 1950. They moved to West Seattle in 1953, where she has lived ever since. They had had four sons, Eric, John, Bill, and Robert. Arthur passed away in 1980.

Emily lived her life as active as she could. Most of her activities had to do with children. She was a PTA officer before her children were old enough to be in school. She was always a room mother, was a den mother for son’s Cub Scout pack, and heavily involved with the PTA.

In her later years she was very active as a volunteer at the West Seattle Senior Center and at her church, St John the Baptist Episcopal Church.

Emily received a degree in education from Seattle University and was a teacher with the Head Start program, teaching at various schools including Horace Mann School and High Point School. She was also a teacher’s aide at Pike Place Market Daycare Center.

She loved children and was a professional in-home child care provider when she retired from the Market Daycare.

She celebrated diversity her whole life. She loved everybody and even if she didn’t know you, you were her friend. Her kind of love makes the world go round.

She is survived by her four sons Eric (Elizabeth), John (Michele), William, and Robert. She has 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, brother Jack Dorrance, and daughter-in-law Darlene (Bill’s wife)

The world has lost a lot of love in her passing.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to your favorite charity.