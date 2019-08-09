FOLLOWUP: Port reminder that window for Terminal 5 pile driving opens next week

(Display from July 10th ceremonial groundbreaking at T-5)

The Port of Seattle/Northwest Seaport Alliance is reminding neighbors today that the window for pile-driving on the Terminal 5 modernization project is about to open. From the letter they’re circulating:

In-water work, including in-water pile driving, is limited to the period between August 15 and February 15 in order to minimize effects on migratory fish. Upland pile driving can and will occur outside the time frame for in-water pile driving. The Terminal 5 permit conditions restrict pile driving to the following times: • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and legal holidays for vibratory pile driving only

• No impact pile driving is allowed on Sundays or federal holidays (except for two Sundays within each August 15 to February 15 period, restricted to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

For comments and questions, the port offers these contact methods:

• Terminal 5 community phone line: 206-787-6886

• Email: Terminal5_Outreach@portseattle.org

It’s been a month since the project’s ceremonial groundbreaking (WSB coverage here). The first phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2021, and that’s when T-5 will resume handling international cargo.