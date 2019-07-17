THIS WEEKEND: Young Shakespeare Workshop performance @ Roxhill Park

(Photo courtesy Young Shakespeare Workshop)

It’s not your first chance this summer to see a Shakespeare play in a West Seattle park – but it’s the only one featuring the national-award-winning Young Shakespeare Workshop: 6 pm Sunday (July 21st) at Roxhill Park (29th/Barton), you’re invited to see YSW’s production of “The Merchant of Venice.” From YSW director Darren Lay (a Vashon resident):

The Revolving Company of the nationally awarded Young Shakespeare Workshop presents a free performance in the birch grove at Roxhill Park. Bring a picnic dinner if you like and dine with the Doge, no Gondola required.

The Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare

“Tell me where is fancy bred, or in the heart, or in the head?”

– a question posed in song in this curious and complex play in which Shakespeare also explores the antithetical question of where is loathing bred, and of course some silliness by way of the clown Launcelot Gobbo.

This event is made possible with funding from Arts in Parks by Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and Seattle Parks and Recreation.