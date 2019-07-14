HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest 2019’s final few hours

What’s more summery than a bright floral backdrop? Victoria is modeling the selfie backdrop outside VAIN (WSB sponsor) on the west side of California south of Oregon – which awaits you before West Seattle Summer Fest wraps up at 5 pm. Also in the floral vein, a fleeting sighting:

It was on the corner of California/Alaska by the Fitness Together (WSB sponsor) booth … and then suddenly it was gone. Meantime, Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) has had visiting goats since about 1, scheduled to depart shortly:

But some festival features continue until the festival ends at 5 … like mural painting, either in Junction Plaza Park with West Seattle Art Nest or in the game zone north of Oregon with Stacey Sterling:

The finished creations will eventually be on display in The Junction.

3:28 PM: Three stages AND the open space here at Walk All Ways, if you’re looking for festival happenings:

Irish dancing now in Walk All Ways. 2 hours left for West Seattle Summer Fest! pic.twitter.com/ueJLyv8wN7 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 14, 2019



The Community Stage just hosted the kids’ pie-eating contest – here are the contenders beforehand:

Speaking of kids and food – simplifying family mealtime is the mission of Dream Dinners (WSB sponsor):

They’re here at Summer Fest to talk with you – but year-round you’ll find them on the lower east side of Jefferson Square. As we’ve been spotlighting, the Summer Fest shopping scene is a massive mix of year-round businesses with special sales, West Seattle businesses from elsewhere on the peninsula visiting (like Dream Dinners), and visiting vendors like this one:

Up at the California (main) Stage, we dropped in during the Fix performance a bit earlier:

music until 5 at Summer Fest pic.twitter.com/fGGwc4nCMI — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 14, 2019



The Boss Martians at 4 pm wrap up the main-stage schedule. More to come…