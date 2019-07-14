HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest 2019, final day

That’s the Community Stage in Junction Plaza Park, where our District 1 City Council candidates’ forum kicks off the programming for this final day of West Seattle Summer Fest, at noon, about an hour from now. We’re already almost an hour into the festival finale, and the big question here at the Information Booth (California/Alaska) is “where’s the Farmers’ Market?” Answer:

Right behind the KeyBank building, directly south of the kids’ area. Meantime, if you’ve wondered, no major incidents of note reported so far this weekend – SPD always has a sizable presence; this photo shows two groups of patrol officers gathered just before the festival opened at 10:

As we type, officers are looking for a lost child; we have dealt with about half a dozen lost/found children so far, usually resolved quickly, but if you need help with a situation and don’t find an officer fast, come to the Info Booth. It’s also where you’ll find community groups, festival T-shirts ($27 cash, while they last). More coverage to come!