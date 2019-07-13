HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, first report

(FESTIVAL INFO QUICK LINKS HERE … METRO REROUTE LINKS HERE … 1ST FRIDAY REPORT HERE, 2ND HERE, 3RD HERE)

11:02 AM: More to explore as day 2 of West Seattle Summer Fest gets going in the heart of The Junction! Above, Rob Duisberg of the West Seattle Community Orchestras is inside ArtsWest (west side of California, south of Alaska) with the WSCO Instrument Petting Zoo until 2 pm – thanks to Gina for the tip! Here at the Info Booth, you’ll find various organizations and community groups all day, too (as well as us on the north side and Junction Association volunteers on the east side). Right now on the west side of the booth, lots of crime-prevention and safety info from Seattle Police:

Side note: They have candy. Tons of families here already. On our way in just before 10, we spotted State Sen. Joe Nguyen and his family:

Three stages of entertainment, starting up soon – 11:30 am Rockaroke on the main stage on California at Oregon, noon on the community stage (in Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska and the wooden-instrument stage on the west side of California just before Edmunds). And here in Walk-All-Ways, a martial-arts demo is drawing a crowd.

Get here and see what’s up! Also lots of chances to support the people and places that make West Seattle great – here’s one:

That’s the West Seattle Quilters’ annual fundraising quilt for the Senior Center – buy a ticket for the raffle at the table outside Stop ‘n’ Shop on the east side of California just south of Oregon. Meantime, Summer Fest is also a major freebie zone today – HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) is across from us at California/Alaska and they have free sunglasses, tote bags, pens. Whole Foods is here today (by the Kids Zone on the west side of Alaska) with free popsicles. In recent years, the business mix here has gotten ever more local – both the year-round merchants with sidewalk sales and the businesses with booths (some “visiting” from other parts of West Seattle), so it’s an excellent place to find out more about the community all in a 2+-block area. Our coverage continues all day and into the night – official festival end time is 8 pm, music continues tonight until about 11.