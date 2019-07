(Photo by Paul Weatherman)

The West Seattle Summer Fest excitement rolled north to the main stage and beer garden as night arrived. Paul Weatherman‘s aerial view shows the crowd during Common Market‘s performance; then came the final band of the night, Polyrhythmics:

(WSB photos/video from here down)

A bit of video:

Tomorrow’s main-stage music is scheduled to run 12 full hours, all the way through Blackie’s 10 pm performance, with other highlights including Jeremy Enigk at 5:30 pm and Jenn Champion at 8:30.