WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the big police response at 48th/Alaska

Thanks for the tip. Here’s what the sizable police response at 48th SW and SW Alaska was about, according to police radio: Someone reported a car with its engine running and a sleeping or passed-out man inside. When police finally were able to check it out, they discovered it was a stolen car. The man was still inside. So they called for backup and set up devices so the man, when awakened, couldn’t drive away. They eventually took him into custody. The car was described as a 2018 gray Toyota RAV4.