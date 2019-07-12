TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: West Seattle Summer Fest road closures, bus reroutes

Another reminder that the streets in the heart of The Junction are closed for West Seattle Summer Fest through late Sunday night – the festival ends at 5 pm Sunday, but breakdown/cleanup usually continues for several hours beyond that.
-California SW is closed between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds except for SW Oregon, which remains open to east-west traffic
-SW Alaska is closed between 44th SW and 42nd SW
Bus reroutes (each route links to the Metro PDF explaining that specific reroute, with stop revisions):
–C Line
–Route 22
–Route 37
–Route 50
–Route 55
–Route 57
–Route 128
–Route 773 (Water Taxi shuttle)
