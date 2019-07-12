TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: West Seattle Summer Fest road closures, bus reroutes

Another reminder that the streets in the heart of The Junction are closed for West Seattle Summer Fest through late Sunday night – the festival ends at 5 pm Sunday, but breakdown/cleanup usually continues for several hours beyond that.

-California SW is closed between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds except for SW Oregon, which remains open to east-west traffic

-SW Alaska is closed between 44th SW and 42nd SW

Bus reroutes (each route links to the Metro PDF explaining that specific reroute, with stop revisions):

–C Line

–Route 22

–Route 37

–Route 50

–Route 55

–Route 57

–Route 128

–Route 773 (Water Taxi shuttle)

–