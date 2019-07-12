West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: West Seattle Summer Fest road closures, bus reroutes

July 12, 2019 8:10 am
Another reminder that the streets in the heart of The Junction are closed for West Seattle Summer Fest through late Sunday night – the festival ends at 5 pm Sunday, but breakdown/cleanup usually continues for several hours beyond that.

-California SW is closed between SW Genesee and SW Edmunds except for SW Oregon, which remains open to east-west traffic
-SW Alaska is closed between 44th SW and 42nd SW

Bus reroutes (each route links to the Metro PDF explaining that specific reroute, with stop revisions):

C Line
Route 22
Route 37
Route 50
Route 55
Route 57
Route 128
Route 773 (Water Taxi shuttle)

