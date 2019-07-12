HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest 2019, Friday evening

(FESTIVAL INFO QUICK LINKS HERE … METRO REROUTE LINKS HERE … FIRST FRIDAY REPORT HERE)

You can kick back at West Seattle Summer Fest. That’s John Smersh, co-proprietor of Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor), demo’ing an air chair they’re featuring. Click! has a “garage-sale”-style sidewalk sale too, plus they’re selling cool local baby onesies (whose creator isn’t vending separately this year). So don’t miss your year-round merchants along the sidewalk. We’d have to say “discover and explore” is a big theme this year. Look around every corner – you might find something special, like this:

That’s the community mural that West Seattle Art Nest is leading in Junction Plaza Park- – by the wind sculpture, near the community stage – until 7. They explain that it – and the two they’ll be leading the next two days – are inspired by features in West Seattle parks. That’s the Schmitz Park crocodile; the next two will be the Whale Tail Park whale and the Lincoln Park griffin. Meanwhile, back on the main stage:

Sweet Jesus, second main-stage band at West Seattle Summer Fest pic.twitter.com/FoDvtZYjoq — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 13, 2019



All three stages’ programming schedules are here. More coverage to come!