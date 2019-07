4:16 AM: Seattle Fire is at a commercial building in the 4000 block of SW Alaska.

(Photo by Seth Gray)

4:19 AM: SFD says it’s a small attic fire at the Jiffy Lube. Radio traffic indicates it’s under control.

(WSB photo)

4:29 AM: Our crew has just arrived. Meantime, via radio. firefighters are saying “a lot of smoke and a little fire” remains.

4:34 AM: Firefighters tell us at the scene that no one was in the building when this started and no one’s been hurt. The cause is under investigation.