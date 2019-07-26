Final 2019 week for EC Hughes Playground wading pool, closing early for play-area project

That’s a rendering of the new play structure planned for West Seattle’s EC Hughes Playground (2805 SW Holden). To get it built, Seattle Parks will have to close the EC Hughes wading pool early this summer; one week from today will be the final day of the season. Here’s the announcement from Parks:

Construction for the new play area at E.C. Hughes Playground begins in August and is anticipated to be complete and open for play in early 2020. Because of the proximity of the construction site to the wading pool, Friday, August 2, 2019 will be the last day the wading pool will be open for the 2019 season. The closest wading pool/spraypark is the Highland Park spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale St. The restrooms will remain open for the majority of the construction, however, they will need to close for a short period when the pavement leading up to them is demolished and replaced.

The play area renovation project will update aging equipment with play structures accessible to children of all abilities, ages 2-5 and 5-12. The intent is to enhance the safety and play area accessibility in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The new play area is anticipated to open early 2020.

Funding for this park project is provided by the Seattle Park District. Approved by Seattle voters in 2014, the Seattle Park District provides more than $47 million a year in long-term funding to Seattle Parks and Recreation for maintenance of parklands and facilities, operation of community centers and recreation programs, and development of new neighborhood parks on previously acquired sites.

For more information on the project please (go here). For questions about the project or if you need an interpreter or accommodations, please contact Katie Bang at katie.bang@seattle.gov or 206-684-9286.