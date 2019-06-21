West Seattle, Washington

Wading-pool season starts Saturday. Here are West Seattle opening dates

June 21, 2019 7:51 pm
(WSB file photo, Delridge wading pool)

The city is about to start opening its wading pools! Tomorrow’s the first day in our area. From the citywide schedule, here’s the plan:

Lincoln Park Wading Pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
6/22-9/2
Daily
11 am – 8 pm

Delridge Playfield Wading Pool (4501 Delridge Way SW)
6/24-8/18
Mon/Tue/Sun
Noon – 6:30 pm

South Park Playground Wading Pool (738 S. Sullivan)
6/24-8/15
Mon/Tue/Wed/Thurs
Noon – 7 pm

Hiawatha Playfield Wading Pool (Lander/Walnut)
6/26-8/17
Wed/Thurs/Fri/Sat
Noon – 6:30 pm

E.C. Hughes Playground Wading Pool (2805 SW Holden)
6/26-8/16
Wed/Thurs/Fri
Noon – 7 pm

Important to remember – the city only opens the pools on days expected to have sunshine and temperatures of at least 70 degrees. The hotline – 206-684-7796 – is updated every morning. We also check on iffy weather days and include the information in our daily highlights list. Our area’s one city-run spraypark, at Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale), is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, whatever the weather.

