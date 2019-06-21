Wading-pool season starts Saturday. Here are West Seattle opening dates

(WSB file photo, Delridge wading pool)
The city is about to start opening its wading pools! Tomorrow’s the first day in our area. From the citywide schedule, here’s the plan:
Lincoln Park Wading Pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
6/22-9/2
Daily
11 am – 8 pm
Delridge Playfield Wading Pool (4501 Delridge Way SW)
6/24-8/18
Mon/Tue/Sun
Noon – 6:30 pm
South Park Playground Wading Pool (738 S. Sullivan)
6/24-8/15
Mon/Tue/Wed/Thurs
Noon – 7 pm
Hiawatha Playfield Wading Pool (Lander/Walnut)
6/26-8/17
Wed/Thurs/Fri/Sat
Noon – 6:30 pm
E.C. Hughes Playground Wading Pool (2805 SW Holden)
6/26-8/16
Wed/Thurs/Fri
Noon – 7 pm
Important to remember – the city only opens the pools on days expected to have sunshine and temperatures of at least 70 degrees. The hotline – 206-684-7796 – is updated every morning. We also check on iffy weather days and include the information in our daily highlights list. Our area’s one city-run spraypark, at Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale), is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, whatever the weather.
