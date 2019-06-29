HAPPENING NOW: Free recycling/shredding in The Junction

(WSB photos)

You have a little more than two hours left to get to the West Seattle Junction Association lot off 42nd SW south of SW Oregon and drop off recyclables and shreddables, courtesy of the WSJA and partners. On-site service providers include, as listed on the WSJA event-info page, Friendly Earth, Goodwill, Seadrunar Recycling (two shredding trucks – hosted by Junction Windermere) and Styro Recycle. Partners include Waste Management, there with one of its quieter new alternative-fuel-powered trucks:

Here’s WM’s list of what will and won’t be accepted. Entrance to the lot is off 42nd. Organizers told us people were waiting even before the event began at 9!