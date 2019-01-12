West Seattle, Washington

About the police search in Alki

January 12, 2019 5:56 pm
Several people have asked about a police search in Alki. They were looking for a missing child who has just been found, safe, minutes ago, according to the scanner.

  • annika January 12, 2019 (6:29 pm)
    Oh, thank God!  I was looking for ~ 1/2 hour after I met the boy’s aunt – driving up and down all the north south streets in my old jalopy of a vanagon, calling his name.  Tears of joy!  I wonder where he was found – I just stopped at home to grab a better flashlight and to check the blog.  Thank you WSB for the update!

    • WSB January 12, 2019 (6:54 pm)
      He was found at Lincoln Park.

