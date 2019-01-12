About the police search in Alki

Several people have asked about a police search in Alki. They were looking for a missing child who has just been found, safe, minutes ago, according to the scanner.
Oh, thank God! I was looking for ~ 1/2 hour after I met the boy’s aunt – driving up and down all the north south streets in my old jalopy of a vanagon, calling his name. Tears of joy! I wonder where he was found – I just stopped at home to grab a better flashlight and to check the blog. Thank you WSB for the update!
