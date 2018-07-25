OUTDOOR MUSIC: Who you’ll hear at Summer Concerts at Hiawatha tomorrow, Alki Art Fair all weekend

Multiple opportunities ahead to enjoy outdoor music in West Seattle!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Good Quiver – listen to their debut EP via the embedded YouTube clip above – performs tomorrow night in the second show of the Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association (with co-sponsors including WSB). It’s free, on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (along Walnut south of Lander), starting at 6:30 pm. Bring your own chair/blanket!

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Music is a mainstay of the annual Alki Art Fair, happening on the promenade/boardwalk at the beach all weekend.

(Alki Art Fair 2017 aerial by Long Bach Nguyen)

Today, we have the music schedule – see it here (PDF). Main stage music east of the Alki Bathhouse is scheduled 10 am-9 pm Saturday and 10 am-5 pm Sunday; there’s a “busker stage” 10-5 both days further west, too. The fair is offering a free shuttle bus again this year, with pickup both at the park-and-ride under the bridge and at the Admiral Junction – details are on the festival website.