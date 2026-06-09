TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday notes, including last-day-of-school info

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Some sun, some rain, some wind, high in the low 60s. Sunrise was at 5:11 am (as early as it gets, staying there until June 23); sunset will be at 9:05 pm.

ROAD-WORK PAUSE

The first Seattle World Cup match isn’t until next Monday but the “pause” for work in the right-of-way along certain Seattle routes has begun – this map shows where.

SCHOOL’S OUT

As noted on our West Seattle-wide list, today is the last day of classes for two more local schools – Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) amd Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School.

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TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; the Kitsap has replaced the Sealth as #3 boat, as the latter is out for work until August. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updated-framegrab feature is not working; we’ve reported it. In the meantime, you can check live video for any SDOT camera via their map. State cameras are working and we do have one in the regular lineup:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

(We’ll return the regular camera lineup when the city cams are fully working again.)

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!