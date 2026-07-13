SPORTS: West Seattle HS alum Miles Gosztola drafted by Major League Baseball team

(WSB photo from 2023)

Thanks to Mike for the tip! Three years after graduating from West Seattle High School, Miles Gosztola has been drafted by Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose the left-handed pitcher in the draft’s eighth round, according to this report from the University of Oregon, where he’s been playing and studying. After transferring from Gonzaga, Gosztola joined the Ducks’ starting rotation and had a 3.61 earned-run average in 62+ innings. He has two weeks to decide whether to give the majors a shot or continue with his college career.