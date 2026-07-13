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BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: 1 week until grand opening for Great American Diner successor Taste & Best

July 13, 2026 8:01 am
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo early this morning after spotting the banner that’s now up for Taste & Best, which is following the recently closed Great American Diner and Bar at 4752 California SW on the south end of The Junction. Taste & Best, which is also opening a Shoreline location this week, plans to open the West Seattle “Indo-American bar and grill” at 7 am Monday, July 20. They’re promising “American breakfast” as well as extensive Indian offerings, though that’s not on the online menu yet.

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