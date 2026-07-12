WEEK AHEAD: First concert Thursday for 2026 Admiral Music in the Parks

Again this year, Belvedere Park (3600 SW Admiral Way) is where you’ll go for the first concert of this year’s Admiral Music in the Parks series, free concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. Thursday, July 16, is the night, 6:30 pm is the time, and Steve Aliment & Annie O’Neill are the musicians, promising “rock ‘n’ roll, country, and soul.” Three free concerts, three parks, bonus activities including a knitting circle and board-game library, each of the next three Thursday nights.