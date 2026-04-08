WATER TAXI: West Seattle route expands schedule starting this weekend

(WSB photo: Spirit of Kingston at Seacrest at midday today)

Metro has gone public this afternoon with the summer sailing schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi, which starts this Saturday (April 11), as we’ve been noting in our morning traffic/transit roundups.

In addition to bringing back the extra night sailings on Fridays and Saturdays between Seacrest and Pier 50 downtown, the West Seattle Water Taxi also will have “new additional sailings on Saturdays and Sundays” on the schedule that runs through October 9. WT spokesperson Al Sanders explains, “There are six extra runs on Saturday and five on Sunday. (The) Marine (division) re-wrote their whole schedule to shrink the 1-hour dwell times at each dock down to 40 minutes.”

Here are the schedules starting this Saturday:

The West Seattle Water Taxi’s sibling route between Vashon Island and downtown is expanding for summer too, with Sunday service starting April 12, in addition to already-added Saturdays.

You can see the entire summer plan – plus reminders about fares, pets, shuttles, etc., – by going here.