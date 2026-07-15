COUNTDOWN: One sure sign that it’s just three days until West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K!

Thanks to Al for the photo of a truck bearing “no parking” signs arriving this morning in The Admiral District, start of the route for Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K. Both start in Admiral and head southbound on California (the parade disperses after reaching SW Edmunds, but the 5K is round trip). The parking restrictions will take effect early Saturday morning, and they are enforced – tow trucks are unfortunately usually busy that morning – so if you would usually be parking along the parade route on California, watch for the signs and don’t ignore them! The street closure on California starts at 8 am.

If you’re not familiar with the Float Dodger 5K, it’s a pre-parade run/walk in the spirit of the Seafair Torchlight Run preceding the Torchlight Parade. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents it as a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank, so participants are doing good while having a good time. (Costumes encouraged!) Go here to register. There’s also a free “kids dash” to get the morning going at 8:45 am.

Afterward, settle into your spot to watch the Grand Parade, official start time at California/Lander 11 am but the SPD Motorcycle Drill Team is usually a bit earlier, ~10:45 am. Next parade-entry preview later today/tonight!