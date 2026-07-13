FOLLOWUP: One month after Westside Neighbors Shelter’s indefinite closure, rumors debunked

(WSB file photo of shelter/American Legion building at 3618 SW Alaska)

More than a month has passed since the announcement that Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle would close indefinitely. A timeline for its future has not yet been determined. But shelter operator Keith Hughes published an update today announcing what’s not in its future: Permanent closure. His update is on the shelter’s website. “I have had several people stop by the Hall in the last week or so to tell me that they had heard that the Westside Neighbors Shelter had closed and that the building was being sold,” Hughes wrote, recapping backstory and concluding, “… yes, the Shelter is closed right now, as it is summer. We have every intent to reopen when winter comes back around. We still have lots of concerns about to both the financial and procedural guidelines under which the Shelter will reopen, and we are working on those issues during this downtime.” West Seattle has no building-based shelter in the meantime, only the Camp Second Chance tiny-house village on Myers Way; the planned Glassyard Commons RV-and-tiny-house site has yet to start construction.