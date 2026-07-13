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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen travel trailer

July 13, 2026 6:30 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The report and photos are from Erin:

Our travel trailer was stolen from our driveway Sunday evening, July 12, around 8:30, near 39th Ave SW and Graham.

Despite us having a hitch lock on, a white utility van with a red stripe down the side backed into our driveway and two men got out, hooked up the trailer, and pulled off with it within minutes.

It’s a 2021 Braxton Creek Bushwhacker Plus, 16-foot teardrop tailer named Patsy Cline (name is on a decal by the door). I’ve attached photos, including what the stickers on the back look like.

The license plate is 31966AG. If you see it around town, please call the police!

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2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen travel trailer"

  • CW July 13, 2026 (6:40 am)
    Reply

    I’m so sorry this happened to you!! And I’m adding hitch lock to my list of things to get. Dang it

  • 22blades July 13, 2026 (6:59 am)
    Reply

    I am so sorry. It’s a real violation to have stuff stolen on this scale. Beside a hitch lock, I jack my trailer up  just to make it a bit more difficult. We had the whole hard top of our convertible stolen so we replaced the latches with bolts & turned it into a coupe.

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