WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen travel trailer

The report and photos are from Erin:

Our travel trailer was stolen from our driveway Sunday evening, July 12, around 8:30, near 39th Ave SW and Graham.

Despite us having a hitch lock on, a white utility van with a red stripe down the side backed into our driveway and two men got out, hooked up the trailer, and pulled off with it within minutes.

It’s a 2021 Braxton Creek Bushwhacker Plus, 16-foot teardrop tailer named Patsy Cline (name is on a decal by the door). I’ve attached photos, including what the stickers on the back look like.

The license plate is 31966AG. If you see it around town, please call the police!