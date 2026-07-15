WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arson damage on Madison Middle School turf

Malia sent that photo Monday night after noticing the burned chair and fire damage on the turf at Madison Middle School‘s playfield. It was long out by the time she happened onto it. When she called it to our attention, we looked for an SFD call and couldn’t find one. So we pursued inquiries with the school district and she contacted SFD, which said they would give the information to investigators, and asked that anyone with information contact SPD.

Meantime, a district spokesperson replied to us today regarding repairs and whether the damage would limit use of the field:

Damage is located outside the playing lines of the field so the field can be used while we wait on the vendor. A vendor has been contacted to provide a quote and then schedule a crew to come a repair the scorched area that is roughly a five-foot circle. Once vendor reaches back and (purchase order) is generated, the vendor will perform the repairs and access for any damage below the fibers at that time … and repair as needed. A police report was filed about the damage.

We don’t (yet) have the incident number but if you have information for investigators (via the SPD non-emergency line at 206-625-5011), the official address for Madison to which you can refer is 3429 45th Avenue SW. Madison’s turf is relatively new, and levy-funded; we covered the dedication two years ago.