SUMMER: Here’s the last-day-of-school list for West Seattle

Summer break is in sight for thousands of West Seattle students (and their families, their educators, etc.). Here’s our list of who gets out when (sourced from schools’ online calendars):

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Summit Atlas

West Seattle Montessori

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (WSB sponsor)

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Tilden School (WSB sponsor)

Westside School (WSB sponsor)

Holy Rosary Catholic School

Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School

Hope Lutheran School

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

Seattle Public Schools

P.S. First one out will also be the first one back – the first day of the next school year for Summit Atlas will be August 12. (We’ll have the full back-to-school-date list before then.)