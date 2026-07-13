TRAFFIC ALERT: Work on West Marginal Way SW

The ongoing King County Wastewater Treatment District project to reduce overflows into the Duwamish River will require work “to learn about conditions below ground,” and part of it means work on and near West Marginal Way SW (areas shown on map above) starting this week, per this alert just circulated:

-Expect temporary lane closures with at least one lane open for vehicles. Crews will clean sites and reopen lanes once work is complete.

-Daytime work will start as early as (today) and continue for up to seven weeks. Work hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Crews will work for one night along West Marginal Way Southwest, between Southwest Spokane Street and Southwest Idaho Street. Work will start at 6 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. the next day.

-Work will take place on West Marginal Way Southwest between Chelan Avenue Southwest and Southwest Idaho Street. Crews may work at one to three sites at a time, for up to two days per site.