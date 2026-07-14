CRIME WATCH: South Delridge man charged in ‘skip-scanning’ shoplifting from local Safeway stores

A 41-year-old South Delridge resident has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree organized retail theft involving grocery stores. According to case documents, Mauricio Garofalo is accused of shoplifting nearly $4,000 from Safeway stores, including Admiral and Roxbury Safeway, between last December and last March, via what’s known as “skip-scanning.” The documents explain that this involves the thief filling their cart with similar item of both high and low prices – bottles of wine, for example – and using the self-checkout to only scan the cheaper items. Prosecutors say Garofalo was identified through an extensive investigation including a Safeway asset-protection specialist and copious amounts of in-store video, as well as loyalty-card numbers; he was arrested last March when she happened to be working at Roxbury Safeway and recognized a shopper as the man she’d been investigating. She called 911; Garofalo was arrested. He was not charged immediately but the investigation continued and the charge has now been filed. According to the court documents, he has no criminal record and works in the financial-services industry. According to court documents provided by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Garofalo was arraigned Monday before King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee and remains free on personal recognizance.