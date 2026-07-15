ELECTION 2026: August 4 election ballots go out today

You can vote in the August 4 election as soon as tomorrow – King County Elections is mailing out ballots today.

The primary contests in which the vote will narrow down the field are for U.S. House District 7 Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who has three opponents – David Blomstrom, Gwen Kirkland, Nirav Sheth – and District 8 King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who has two, Mia Jacobson and Nick Duda. Also on the August 4 ballot, the proposed renewal/expansion of the Seattle Public Library levy. Beyond local races and issues, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the election is contested judicial positions, particularly the State Supreme Court, which has four positions up for election this year, all of which have at least three candidates running. The entire list of who’s on King County. ballots is here (where you’ll also find links to the candidates’ websites). If you’re not yet registered to vote, here’s how. County election drop boxes open tomorrow – Voting deadline for this election will be 8 pm August 4 using drop boxes (here’s the map of where to find them), or sooner if you’re using USPS mail – the ballot will have to be postmarked no later than August 4.